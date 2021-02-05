SUNBURY — About a year ago, staff members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way (GSVUW) endured an outbreak of influenza or something very much like it.
It turned out to be a harbinger of a public health crisis which almost no one could have imagined.
Joanne Troutman, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way president and CEO, said she was among staff members who got really sick, though it was unclear at that point what was going around. Troutman was reasonably certain the mini-outbreak started when someone came to work when they were sick.
Until then, the human services organization was thinking “deal when it when it gets here” as reports of a novel coronavirus became more common. After Troutman and three other staff members got sick, they did what they had to do, not knowing the steps they took would soon come common advice.
“I put my foot down at that point and said, ‘If you are sick, you do not come into the office. You have to be fever-free for 24 hours,’” Troutman said. “I didn’t do so far as to say, ‘Wear a mask.’ But at that point we actually did purchase masks, gloves and hygiene products.”
They bought a small stockpile of hand sanitizer, cleaner and tissues.
“Thank goodness we did,” Troutman said. “Three weeks later, you couldn’t find any of that anywhere.”
COVID-19 was big news a few weeks after that, with a state-mandated shutdown imminent.
“We were in the office one day, and the next day we weren’t. It was like we were closing up shop and going home,” Troutman said. “It was bizarre.”
Troutman said she was familiar with using a laptop and a cell phone away from the office. They got some licenses for the Zoom meeting platform right away.
Most of the GSVUW staff was also able to work at home though there was a period technical and personal adjustment.
“The hardest part about the transition was not the technology or meetings,” Troutman was. “It was just not seeing people. And we’re still struggling with that.”
Isolation affected morale, Troutman observed, not only at the GSVUW but everywhere.
“We enjoy each others company,” she added. “It was hard to get used to not being together.”
Even before the pandemic began, Troutman said the GSVUW had been exploring how to share services on behalf of nonprofit partners. They included possibly sharing technology, services, supplies and staff.
“What COVID-19 has made us realize was what an incredible demand there is for that kind of things,” Troutman said. “Like buying supplies in bulk, purchasing Zoom licenses for our community partners.
“It may not, on the whole, be a big financial obligation for us,” she added. “But it makes a huge difference for a small nonprofit that is counting every penny.”
Troutman said while the pandemic made her realize the fragility of things, it also illustrated the reliance of the community on nonprofits.
“Literally everything closed,” she said. “Day one, the libraries closed, all the assistance offices were closed, (and) Social Security was closed.”
Troutman asked herself things like how were people who were job searching at the library going to make it.
“Suddenly internet technology became a basic need and will remain,” Troutman said. “Whether it was filing for unemployment or purchasing groceries or finding out what is happening.”
As the pandemic response unfolded from infection control to technology to fair and equitable vaccine distribution, the GSVUW has been able to do what it does best.
“I realized how much our institutions like hospitals and nonprofits matter in a community like ours,” Troutman said. “We don’t have a county department of health that can help guide us through this. We struggle with broadband.”
Though the GSVUW has done what it can to plug gaps, Troutman said the pandemic illustrated things which need to be fixed at the nonprofit and government levels.
“We are all going to have to get together when this is over and debrief,” she observed. “What did we learn from this and how can we avoid this happening again. Whether it is a pandemic or some other natural or man-made disaster, we need to ensure that our infrastructure and foundation is strong. This has shown us where the holes are.”
Where does the GSUVW go from here?
Troutman said in the next 18-to-24 months the agency would do everything possible to work with partners to ensure technology continues to be available.
“Quote literally, overnight our situation can change,” Troutman said. “We need to be able to have a way to maintain that and mobilize. That is also where shared services fits in.”
The pandemic has also illuminated the challenges facing working families, including those with precarious employment, child care and financial situations.
Society also needs to heal.
“We have front line workers, nurses, doctors and hospital workers who have seen dozens upon dozens of people die,” she observed. “Nursing home workers who watched people who lived in the nursing home pass away.”
Emotionally and psychologically, the healing process may take some time, Troutman said. Patience, acknowledgment of vulnerable people in the community will be paramount.
Troutman hoped profit and nonprofit organizations would make wellness a priority. Access to fitness facility, health care, paid time off and other policies will be in need of review.
The GSVUW was instrumental in a campaign to encourage use of facial covering. Billboards and other resources were used featuring recognizable people from the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.