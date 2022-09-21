Wednesday, Sept. 21
Girls soccer
Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 7 p.m.
Milton at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.
Warrior Run at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.
Field hockey
Midd-West at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 5:30 p.m.
Boys/girls cross country
Bloomsburg, Loyalsock, Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 5 p.m.
Boys/girls golf
Mifflinburg, Milton, Lewisburg at D-4 Qualifier (at White Deer G.C.), TBA
Girls tennis
Mifflinburg at Bloomsburg, 4 p.m.
Milton at Shikellamy, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Boys soccer
Central Columbia at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Shamokin, 7 p.m.
Williamsport at Milton, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Milton at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Bloomsburg at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Montoursville at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Milton, 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
High school football
Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore, 7 p.m.
Northwest at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Milton at Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
High school football
Milton vs. Holy Redeemer (at Kings College), 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Mifflin County at Mifflinburg, 11 a.m.
Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 11 a.m.
Girls soccer
Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 11 a.m.
Field hockey
Milton at Mifflinburg, 2 p.m.
Muncy at Warrior Run, 11 a.m.
Boys/girls cross country
Lewisburg at Carlisle Invitational, 10:30 a.m.
Milton at PIAA Foundation Invite, 9:45 a.m.
Girls tennis
South Williamsport at Lewisburg, 11 a.m.
