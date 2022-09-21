Wednesday, Sept. 21

Girls soccer

Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 7 p.m.

Milton at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.

Warrior Run at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.

Field hockey

Midd-West at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 5:30 p.m.

Boys/girls cross country

Bloomsburg, Loyalsock, Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 5 p.m.

Boys/girls golf

Mifflinburg, Milton, Lewisburg at D-4 Qualifier (at White Deer G.C.), TBA

Girls tennis

Mifflinburg at Bloomsburg, 4 p.m.

Milton at Shikellamy, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Boys soccer

Central Columbia at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Shamokin, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Milton, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Milton at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Bloomsburg at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Montoursville at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Milton, 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23

High school football

Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore, 7 p.m.

Northwest at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Milton at Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

High school football

Milton vs. Holy Redeemer (at Kings College), 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Mifflin County at Mifflinburg, 11 a.m.

Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 11 a.m.

Girls soccer

Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 11 a.m.

Field hockey

Milton at Mifflinburg, 2 p.m.

Muncy at Warrior Run, 11 a.m.

Boys/girls cross country

Lewisburg at Carlisle Invitational, 10:30 a.m.

Milton at PIAA Foundation Invite, 9:45 a.m.

Girls tennis

South Williamsport at Lewisburg, 11 a.m.

