WHITE SPRINGS — Chefs far and wide ought to be pleased that Keyfarm Enterprises will stay a family farm.
Brian Keister and James Gorham recently explained the how and why of it at the farm on Brethren Church Road. They did so as several dozen head of beef cattle neared the time for harvesting into their signature premium beef.
Their farm, which includes fields for raising feed grain and soybeans, is in a scenic part of Union County a few miles west of Mifflinburg. A stone structure dating from perhaps 1790 still serves as the farmhouse.
Keister said the family business began with his grandfather. It was passed it on to his dad and then then bought from an uncle.
Gorham, Keister's son-in-law, started farming about three years ago and represents the next generation. He had previously worked in engineering and manufacturing in the Lock Haven area, where he grew up with his dad, a mechanic, and his mom, a teacher.
An informal taste test while camping not only convinced him that Keyfarm beef was superior, but also that joining the business was the route to take.
Gorham said they had brought Keyfarm sirloin to camp and compared it to New York strip steak from a grocery store brought by a friend of his sister. The New York strip steak should have been the better of the two but apparently fell short.
“I cooked them the same way over a fire,” Gorham said. “That was the day that really was the 'light bulb' moment about the quality of product that (Keyfarm) makes.”
The Keyfarm sirloin needed little more than salt and pepper seasoning. Marinade or other treatment was not necessary. Gorham, who had been discussing a possible future in farming with Keister, then made a decision.
“My wife and I were the ones, you might say the crazy ones, to pick up our roots in Lock Haven,” Gorham said. “That's where I grew up and we came down here.”
It turned out to be the best choice.
“I've always been more of a 'hands-on, outside' kind of person,” Gorham said. “Working in manufacturing, it was hard to be indoors for 10 to 12 hours.”
Joining his father-in-law also fulfilled a vision of business ownership and keeping Keyfarm in the family.
“There is the opportunity of growing something more,” Gorham observed. “And building upon what my father-in-law has built as well.”
Keister said Keyfarm maintains best practices like no-till farming and use of cover crops. Sustainable surroundings help to produce high quality beef.
“We have our stream set-backs, and have planted in trees,” Keister said. “We do a lot of things to be sustainable and be responsible.”
Gorham explained the beef cattle arrives from Virginia as yearlings. Keyfarm “finishes” them to where each are over 1,300 pounds on average. The process takes from 120 to 150 days before harvesting.
Keister and Gorham noted that Keyfarm Premium Beef was part of the marketing end of the business, one of the means by which their product gets to retail stores.
Keyfarm Premium Beef was also available at the Lewisburg Farmers Market and at a Keyfarm store at 320 White Springs Road in the Mifflinburg area.
Quarters, half-side and whole sides of beef were available from a freezer unit at the White Springs Road site.
Gorham observed that “freezer beef” was making a comeback. A generation skipped taking advantage of the economy of buying larger quantities and keeping them frozen before use.
But young families may not have the desire to go to the store all the time and having beef on hand was a big convenience.
Gorham also enjoys cooking and said sharing his expertise was part of customer service. He explained that there were plenty of non -traditional cuts which people may enjoy preparing including flank, hanger and skirt steak. Rising Springs, their butcher, also has a been a helpful source of expertise.
Call 570-295-8379 or visit keyfarmpremiumbeef.com for more information.
