Tuesday, March 21
Girls softball
Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 22
Boys baseball
Loyalsock at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 5:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Williamsport at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.
Thursday, March 23
Baseball
Muncy at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Jersey Shore at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Montoursville at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, March 24
Boys tennis
Muncy at Milton, 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 25
Girls softball
Mifflinburg at Warrior Run, 11 a.m.
Monday, March 27
Boys baseball
Mifflinburg at Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Millville, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Central Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Penns Valley at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 6:15 p.m.
