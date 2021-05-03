HARRISBURG — On behalf of Pennsylvania’s Highly Automated Vehicle (HAV) Advisory Committee, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced the launch of a survey designed to gain an understanding of Pennsylvanians’ perceptions and knowledge of automated vehicles.
The HAV Advisory Committee was established by Act 117 of 2018 and is a partnership between public and private key stakeholders that has the power to advise and consult the Secretary of Transportation on each aspect of connected and highly automated vehicles. This includes developing technical guidance, evaluating best practices, and reviewing existing laws, regulations, and policies.
The committee is making strides in preparing for this transformational technology, and seeks to gauge Pennsylvanians’ understanding of the technology, level of comfort and expectations.
The survey is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PAAVSurvey, and takes less than 10 minutes to complete.
For more information on PennDOT’s efforts in the realm of automated vehicles, visit the Automated Vehicles page on PennDOT’s website.
