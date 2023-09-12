Friday, Sept. 15
• AARP Smart Driver Refresher Course, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Registration required. 570-768-3200. ($)
Saturday, Sept. 16
• Y to Y Challenge 7.5-mile run, 8:30 a.m., Buffalo Valley Rail Trail between Meadow Green Drive in Mifflinburg and the Lewisburg YMCA, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. www.gsvymca.org. ($)
Monday, Sept. 18
• Hearing screening, 9 to 11 a.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Appointments required, 570-768-3200.
• Wellness Walk with Evangelical Health Coaches, 3 p.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Registration required. 570-768-3200 or www.EvanHospital.com.
• Empty Arms support group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. 570-522-2378.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
• Free varicose and spider vein screening, 8 to 11:30 a.m., Heart and Vascular of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Appointments required. 570-768-3200.
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screening, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, 1150 N. Fourth St., Sunbury.
Thursday, Sept. 21
• Comprehensive blood screening, 6:30 to 10 a.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Appointments required. 570-768-3200. ($)
• Free blood glucose, blood pressure, bone density and lipid point of care screening, 8 a.m. to noon, Buffalo Valley Produce Auction, 22 Violet Road, Mifflinburg.
• Hunters screening clinic, 1 to 5 p.m., Ressler Building, Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital, 4203 Hospital Road, Shamokin. cmroadarmel1@geisinger.edu or 570-648-4010.
Tuesday, Sept. 26
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA, Bound Avenue, Milton.
Monday, Oct. 2
• Free varicose and spider vein screening, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical, Hospital Drive, Lewisburg. For an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
Tuesday, Oct. 3
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunbury YMCA, Sunbury.
• Watsontown Area Business Association Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Customer Appreciation Day, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., businesses throughout downtown Watsontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.