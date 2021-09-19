Lycoming 28
King’s 8
WILKES-BARRE — Three interceptions, two by sophomore Hunter Campbell, and the first 100-yard receiving day in the career of senior Tre’ Leach helped the Lycoming College football team post a 28-8 win over King’s College on Saturday, Sept. 18, at McCarthy Stadium.
The offense racked up 346 yards on 57 plays, with senior Elijah Shemory, a Jersey Shore grad, leading the way with 214 yards passing and a touchdown and 21 yards rushing and a score. He was efficient all game, going 14-of-20, being intercepted once and sacked just once.
Junior Joey Guida led the rushing attack with 13 carries for 61 yards and a score and junior Kyle Powell rushed eight times for 40 yards and a score, as Lycoming carried 37 times for 132 yards. Leach caught three passes for 101 yards, making two 40-plus yard connections with Shemory and senior Tyjah During caught five passes for 45 yards and a score.
Junior Cole Senior had eight tackles, a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss along with two hurries and senior Sam Pittsman posted eight tackles, 2.5 for loss, 0.5 sacks and a breakup. Junior Abubakar Audu Jr. also had eight stops, one for loss and a half sack. Junior Kevin Gianoni notched four tackles for loss of his six and a sack and Campbell had the six tackles and two interceptions. Senior Gianni Bryant-Lopez also added a pick.
The Warriors host Stevenson on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Susquehanna 44
Moravian 0
BETHLEHEM — The Susquehanna University cruised to a 44-0 road victory at Moravian University in Centennial Conference play from Rocco Calvo Field in downtown Bethlehem. The 3-0 start marks the best start for the River Hawks since going 5-0 to start the 2000 season.
Michael Ruisch was 21-of-26 for 200 yards and two scores through the air, and Frankie Negrini posted 39 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Dashon Bundy also totaled 36 yards on seven carries, while Mikey Giancaspro rushed for 34 yards on five attempts.
Samuel Darrell led the squad with seven catches for 47 yards, while Eddie Nugent added four grabs and 59 yards.
Edwin Maxwell and John Nicosia led the River Hawks with four stops each, while Brendan Krumenacker added two tackles and a sack.
Susquehanna (3-0, 2-0 Centennial) returns home Saturday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. to host Dickinson College (1-2, 1-1 Centennial) .
Bloomsburg 31
Gannon 27
BLOOMSBURG — A better ending couldn’t be scripted for coach Frank Sheptock’s return to Bloomsburg University football as he won his first game at Redman Stadium as the head coach on what he calls a “Hail Horst.” Freshman quarterback Ben Reis connected with freshman Malik Langley for a walk-off touchdown and the 31-27 win over Gannon.
During the pregame coin toss, the Bloomsburg football team honored their late teammate Tyler Horst as his family served as the honorary captains. Horst would have been a senior this season but tragically passed away last January.
Reis and freshman David LePoidevin split time under center for the Huskies as Reis went 14-for-28 with 243 yards and two TDs and le Poidevin finished the game 6-for-13 with 100 yards. Pollard led all receivers with 121 yards while Jones finished with 74 and a touchdown. Langley finished the day with 86 yards on two catches, including the game-winning TD.
Freshman Kaleb Monaco led the Huskies on the ground with 68 yards rushing and West finished the day with 62 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, freshman Nadir McLeod collected eight total tackles and one tackle-for-loss while redshirt senior AJ Simon, redshirt sophomore Ky Seesholtz, a Central Columbia grad, senior Chase Heath and freshman Tom Goetz had a hand in three total sacks for the defense. Simon led the group with 1.5 sacks for nine yards.
The Huskies are at Shippensburg on Saturday.
Other scores:No. 6 Slippery Rock 57, Lock Haven 7
