1979: Mr. Ed, the horse from the TV show about a talking horse, died.
1983: “M*A*S*H” became the most watched television program in history when the final episode aired.
2013: Benedict XVI resigned as pope. He was the first pope to resign since Gregory XII in 1415 and the first to resign voluntarily since Celestine V in 1294.
