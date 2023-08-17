Brown graduates from Hofstra University
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Mattie Brown, of Lewisburg, graduated from Hofstra University in May, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy.
Geneva College announces dean’s listBEAVER FALLS — Several local students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Geneva College.
To be named to the list, students must earn at least 3.6 GPA while passing 12 or more credit hours.
Local students named to the list include:
• Anna Ulmer, Milton
• Grant Williams, Milton
• Gwyneth Hudson, Northumberland
• Alayna Wilkins, Watsontown
• Haydn Wilkins, Watsontown
• Jason Wood, Watsontown
Ruch attains certificationGROVE CITY — Riley Ruch, of Turbotville, was part of a group of Grove City College business students to secure a professional certification.
The students, who majored in either Supply Chain Management or Finance, were able to attain Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) certification this spring while they worked on their undergraduate degrees.
Lahr named to dean’s listADELPHI, Md. — Mariah Lahr, of Milton, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at University of Maryland Global Campus.
To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
Widener University announces dean’s listCHESTER — Widener University has announced the students who earned dean’s list honors for the spring semester.
Local students include:
• Carter Hoover of Lewisburg
• John Kodack of Coal Township
• Brayden Strouse of Montgomery
The dean’s list recognizes full-time students who earned a grade point average of 3.50 and above for the semester.
