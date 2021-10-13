League-overall

Division I

Jersey Shore 4-0 7-0 Central Mountain 3-1 5-2 Selinsgrove 3-1 5-2 Shamokin 1-3 4-3 Milton 0-2 5-2 Shikellamy 0-4 1-6

Division II

Danville 4-0 5-2 Mifflinburg 3-1 4-3 Lewisburg 2-1 2-3 Montoursville 1-2 3-4 Central Columbia 1-3 2-5 Midd-West 0-4 0-7

Division III

Southern Columbia 4-0 6-1 Mount Carmel 2-1 5-2 Loyalsock 1-1 3-3 Hughesville 1-2 1-6 Bloomsburg 1-3 1-6 Warrior Run 0-1 0-6

Friday’s games

Bloomsburg at Warrior Run (Danville) Central Columbia at Selinsgrove Central Mountain at Mifflinburg Danville at Jersey Shore Hughesville at Southern Columbia Shikellamy at Lewisburg (Bucknell) Mount Carmel at Loyalsock Milton at Shamokin Montoursville at Midd-West

