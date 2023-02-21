NORTHUMBERLAND — W&L Subaru announced it will support Haven Ministry Center with a donation of socks, one of the most requested items by those experiencing homelessness.
As part of the national Subaru Loves to Help initiative from Subaru of America, more than 600 Subaru retailers have made donations to shelters across the country. Through this February’s Subaru Loves to Help campaign, the automaker and its retailers will have donated over 500,000 pairs of new socks, 50,000 of which are youth socks, for families experiencing homelessness.
Along with the socks, W&L Subaru is also holding a food drive until Tuesday, Feb. 28, to collect non-perishable food items to donate to the shelter. Donors may bring food items to the dealership, located at 535 Point Township Drive in Northumberland. For each item donated, W&L will give the donor $20 towards their purchase of a new or pre-owned vehicle, to a maximum of $200.
Donors who are not in the market for a vehicle will be entered into a drawing for a $200 gift certificate in the Service Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.