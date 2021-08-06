Racing on TV

Series: ARCA

Race: Clean Harbors 100

Track: Watkins Glen International (road course, 2.454 miles)

Schedule: Today, race, 7 p.m., FS1

--

Series: NASCAR truck

Race: United Rentals 176

Track: Watkins Glen International (road course, 2.454 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 12:30 p.m., FS1

--

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200

Track: Watkins Glen International (road course, 2.454 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 3:30 p.m., CNBC

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Go Bowling at the Glen

Track: Watkins Glen International (road course, 2.454 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

--

Series: IndyCar

Race: Music City Grand Prix

Track: Streets of Nashville (street circuit, 2.17 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

--

Series: IMSA

Race: IMSA Sportscar Weekend

Track: Road America (road course, 4.048 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 8 p.m., NBCSN

