Racing on TV
Series: ARCA
Race: Clean Harbors 100
Track: Watkins Glen International (road course, 2.454 miles)
Schedule: Today, race, 7 p.m., FS1
--
Series: NASCAR truck
Race: United Rentals 176
Track: Watkins Glen International (road course, 2.454 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 12:30 p.m., FS1
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200
Track: Watkins Glen International (road course, 2.454 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 3:30 p.m., CNBC
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Go Bowling at the Glen
Track: Watkins Glen International (road course, 2.454 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
--
Series: IndyCar
Race: Music City Grand Prix
Track: Streets of Nashville (street circuit, 2.17 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
--
Series: IMSA
Race: IMSA Sportscar Weekend
Track: Road America (road course, 4.048 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 8 p.m., NBCSN
