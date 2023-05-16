Kiwanis selling blueberries
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Kiwanis is holding its annual blueberry sale fundraiser.
The blueberries will be available for pickup beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Wehr’s Beverage, Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg.
Berries must be paid for in advance and orders can be placed by calling 570-966-3996, sending a text to 570-847-3996 or an email to auntieanneus@gmail.com.
Rotary meets Wednesdays
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary Club meets for breakfast and speakers at 7:15 a.m. each Wednesday at 6 Tressler Blvd., Lewisburg.
AA meetings scheduled
A number of alcoholics anonymous meetings are held throughout the region.
Meetings are held as follows:
• Sundays: 12:30 p.m., St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 3249 Old Trail, Shamokin Dam; 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 401 Main St., Watsontown; 7 p.m., Gaudenzia, 201 E. Main St., Middleburg.
• Mondays: Noon and 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 51 S. Third St., Lewisburg; noon and 7 p.m., Day By Day, 140 S. Second St., Sunbury; 6 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 417 Market St., Mifflinburg; 7 p.m., Christ Church of Beaver Springs, 800 Center Ave., Beaver Springs.
• Tuesdays: 7 p.m., St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 255 S. Derr Drive, Lewisburg; 7 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Chirst, Mifflinburg; 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Queen St., Northumberland; 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Watsontown.
• Wednesdays: Noon, First Baptist Church, Lewisburg; noon, Day By Day, Sunbury; 6 p.m., women’s meeting, First Baptist Church, Lewisburg; 6:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 2349 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg; 8 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 899 Salem Road, Selinsgrove.
• Thursdays: Noon, Union County Resource Center, 480 Hafer Road, Lewisburg; 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton; 7 p.m., 140 S. Second St., Sunbury; 8 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, Selinsgrove.
• Fridays: Noon, Day By Day, Sunbury; 5:30 p.m., St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Lewisburg; 8 p.m., Hartley Township Community Center, Millmont.
• Saturdays: St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Shamokin Dam; 11:30 a.m., Old Trail Women, St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Shamokin Dam; noon, men’s meeting, 140 St. Second St., Sunbury; 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Watsontown; 7 p.m., Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, Lewisburg; 7 p.m., Hartley Township Community Center, Millmont; 7 p.m., Zion’s Lutheran Church, 603 W. Market St., Trevorton.
Trains run each weekend
DANVILLE — The Saturday Trains program, now in its 18th year, is open 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday at Danville’s Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, located at the corner of Pine and East Market streets.
Free pediatric safety masks are available for children.
Army Field Band to perform in Milton
MILTON — The United States Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus will present a free concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, in the Milton Area High School auditorium, Mahoning Street, Milton.
The concert is being presented by The Standard-Journal, in partnership with the Central Susquehanna Valley Veterans Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.