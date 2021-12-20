Hospital introduces wellness program
LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital is introducing a new program for adults 55 and older.
Wellness 360 is a group program focused on the whole person and aimed at helping people age 55 and over live their healthiest lives. Membership is free and includes perks like early notification of upcoming events, free health screenings, educational opportunities and discounts at local businesses.
Monthly educational programs focus on topics related to health, aging and living well.
First access will be offered to screenings including blood pressure, blood sugar, bone density, heel, body composition and cardiac risk and balance assessments..
Throughout the year, special events are held including AARP Smart Driver first-time and refresher courses, CarFit Checks, and the annual National Senior Health and Fitness Day that focuses on community resources available to active agers.
Interested individuals 55 and older can visit www.evanhospital.com/Wellness360 to register online or to print off a registration form and send it in to Evangelical Community Health and Wellness at One Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, Pa., 17837.
Wellness 360 opportunities coming up in January include an educational seminar on “Movement, Muscle, and Metabolism” presented by Evangelical Health Coaches Taryn Wilk and Deana Carson. Being held 10:15 a.m. Jan. 12 at The Miller Center, this interactive presentation will focus on the ways in which movement impacts the body and how to maintain metabolism and muscle while aging.
Evangelical announces January classes
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its January class schedule.
The following will be held:
• Newborn Care: Mondays, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 3 and 10, in the Miller Conference Center at Evangelical Community Hospital.
• Prenatal Breastfeeding, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, in the Miller Conference Center.
• Weekend Prepared Childbirth Class, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, in the Miller Conference Center.
• Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers Class, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class, 8:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at The Miller Center.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class, 12:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at The Miller Center.
• Basic Life Support (BLS) Instructor Course, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at The Miller Center.
To register for classes and pay fees, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
Screenings at Evangelical
LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its January screening schedule.
The following will be held:
• Skin Cancer Screen: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, and 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 28, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Call 570-768-3200 for an appointment.
• Comprehensive Blood Screen: 6:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St., Sunbury. For an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
• Hearing Screening: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical. For an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
• Blood Pressure Screenings: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at the Sunbury YMCA, includes a blood sugar screening; 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, includes a blood sugar screening; 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the Milton YMCA, Bound Avenue, Milton, includes a blood sugar screening; and 8:45 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the Mifflinburg YMCA.
Support at Evangelical
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its January support group schedule.
The following will be held:
• Bariatric: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. This topic will be “Increase Muscle Mass to Support Your Metabolism” Call 570-768-3139 to register.
• Empty Arms: 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at a location to be determined. For individuals following the loss of a baby. For more information, call 570-522-2378.
