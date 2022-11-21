MONTGOMERY — Montgomery Elementary School has recognized students who have excelled academically during the first marking period.
Students named to the distinguished honor roll must score advanced in four subject areas and the rest proficient with no more than three missed homework assignments. To be named to the honor roll students must score proficient in all subjects and miss no more than 3 homework assignments.
Students named to the distinguished honor roll are:
Grade 3
Rocco DeLullo
Paisley Hampton
Grade 4
Hannah Johnson
Grant O’Rourke
Grade 5
Basil Barbier
Lyle Huggler
Mikayla Kiehl
Chelsea Marquette
Grade 6
Aurora Buss
Carter Finck
Amelia Frost
Madison Hamm
Santino Williams
Gage Furman
Students named to the honor roll are:
Grade 3
Caydence Cole
Arelys Cruz
Elsie English
Khloe Huggler
Leila Kilgus
Nataley King
Tyler Kluck
Harlee McElroy
Kinslie McHenry
Loralie Sampsell
Max Shynder
Grade 4
Lincoln Bennett
Liam Berry
Lylie Bower
Peyton Campbell
Lincoln Furman
Rory Gockley
Madelynn Herb
Penelope Joy
Harper LaForme
Leo Miller
Landon Myers
Lee Raup
Jas Spangler
Eve Williams
Grade 5
Jocelyn Bartlett
Carson Barto
Walynn Barrows
Holden Bennett
Aspen Burchel
Logan Gair
Sophia Geiger
Tristan Gockley
Leila Hampton
Alice Hefflfinger
Kylie Houseknecht
Bentley King
Aaliyah Mistretta
Isaiah Mowrey
Amelia Russell
Parker Shrimp
Aubrey Staggert
Mya Temple
Bryar Walk
Grade 6
Taylor Medina
Alexandria Herb
Hailey Campbell
Brooklyn Dietrich
Joseph Kroft
Miranda Staggert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.