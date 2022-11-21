MONTGOMERY — Montgomery Elementary School has recognized students who have excelled academically during the first marking period.

Students named to the distinguished honor roll must score advanced in four subject areas and the rest proficient with no more than three missed homework assignments. To be named to the honor roll students must score proficient in all subjects and miss no more than 3 homework assignments.

Students named to the distinguished honor roll are:

Grade 3

Rocco DeLullo

Paisley Hampton

Grade 4

Hannah Johnson

Grant O’Rourke

Grade 5

Basil Barbier

Lyle Huggler

Mikayla Kiehl

Chelsea Marquette

Grade 6

Aurora Buss

Carter Finck

Amelia Frost

Madison Hamm

Santino Williams

Gage Furman

Students named to the honor roll are:

Grade 3

Caydence Cole

Arelys Cruz

Elsie English

Khloe Huggler

Leila Kilgus

Nataley King

Tyler Kluck

Harlee McElroy

Kinslie McHenry

Loralie Sampsell

Max Shynder

Grade 4

Lincoln Bennett

Liam Berry

Lylie Bower

Peyton Campbell

Lincoln Furman

Rory Gockley

Madelynn Herb

Penelope Joy

Harper LaForme

Leo Miller

Landon Myers

Lee Raup

Jas Spangler

Eve Williams

Grade 5

Jocelyn Bartlett

Carson Barto

Walynn Barrows

Holden Bennett

Aspen Burchel

Logan Gair

Sophia Geiger

Tristan Gockley

Leila Hampton

Alice Hefflfinger

Kylie Houseknecht

Bentley King

Aaliyah Mistretta

Isaiah Mowrey

Amelia Russell

Parker Shrimp

Aubrey Staggert

Mya Temple

Bryar Walk

Grade 6

Taylor Medina

Alexandria Herb

Hailey Campbell

Brooklyn Dietrich

Joseph Kroft

Miranda Staggert.

