Actor-singer Tina Cole is 79. Actor-comedian Richard Belzer is 78. Football Hall of Famer John Riggins is 73. Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales is 67. Actor-screenwriter Billy Bob Thornton is 67. Actor Kym Karath (Film: “The Sound of Music”) is 64. Hall of Fame track star Mary Decker Slaney is 64. Actor Lauren Tom is 63. Former President Barack Obama is 61. Producer Michael Gelman (TV: “Live with Kelly & Ryan”) is 61. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Roger Clemens is 60. Actor Crystal Chappell is 57. Author Dennis Lehane is 57. Rock musician Rob Cieka (Boo Radleys) is 54. Actor Daniel Dae Kim is 54. Actor Michael DeLuise is 53. Former race car driver Jeff Gordon is 51. Rapper-actor Yo-Yo is 51. R&B singer-actor Marques Houston is 41. Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, the former actor Meghan Markle, is 41. Actor Abigail Spencer is 41. Actor/director Greta Gerwig is 39. Country singer Crystal Bowersox (TV: “American Idol”) is 37. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse are 30. Singer Jessica Sanchez (TV: “American Idol”) is 27.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Bickhart eager to step into superintendent role
- Teens seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
- Michigan woman in custody following crash
- Longtime swim coach to retire after one last lap
- Central PA Havoc win second national title in a row
- Gruesome details in alleged homicide revealed during hearing
- Original Little Leaguer recalls first World Series
- Milton bids farewell to superintendent Keegan
- Florence M. Benfer
- Repurposed and reconfigured
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.