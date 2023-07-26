Actor Robert Colbert is 92. Actor-singer Darlene Love is 82. Singer Brenton Wood is 82. Rock star Mick Jagger is 80. Movie director Peter Hyams is 80. Actor Helen Mirren is 78. Rock musician Roger Taylor (Queen) is 74. Actor Susan George is 73. Olympic gold medal figure skater Dorothy Hamill is 67. Actor Nana Visitor is 66. Actor Kevin Spacey is 64. Rock singer Gary Cherone is 62. Actor Sandra Bullock is 59. Actor-comedian Danny Woodburn is 59. Rock singer Jim Lindberg (Pennywise) is 58. Actor Jeremy Piven is 58. Rapper-reggae singer Wayne Wonder is 57. Actor Jason Statham is 56. Actor Cress Williams is 53. TV host Chris Harrison is 52. Actor Kate Beckinsale is 50. Actor Gary Owen is 50. Rock musician Dan Konopka (OK Go) is 49. Gospel/Contemporary Christian singer Rebecca St. James is 46. Actor Eve Myles is 45. Actor Juliet Rylance is 44. Actor Monica Raymund is 37. Actor Caitlin Gerard is 35. Actor Francia Raisa is 35. Actor Bianca Santos is 33. Actor-singer Taylor Momsen is 30. Actor Elizabeth Gillies is 30.
