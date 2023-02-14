Tuesday, Feb. 14
• Valentine’s Day Special Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. For children ages 3 to 6.
• Nittany Valley Writers Network open reading night, 6:30 p.m., Schlow Library Community Room, 211 S. Allen St., State College. dmarvin14@msn.com.
Wednesday, Feb. 15• Blood pressure, blood glucose, lipid point of care and bone density screening, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunbury YMCA, 1150 N. Fourth St., Sunbury.
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 12 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Blood pressure screening, 10:30 a.m., Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, Penns Creek.
• An Evening with author Monica Prince, 6 p.m., Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway, Milton.
Thursday, Feb. 16• AARP Smart Driver Refresher Course, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R) ($)
Friday, Feb. 17• Snyder County Farmers Winter Meeting, 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Christ Community United Methodist Church, 3939 Park Road, Selinsgrove. sccd@snydercd.org. (R)
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, Penns Creek.
• Kids Night at the Museum, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Suite 14, Lewisburg. For children ages 6 to 12. https://bit.ly/3QjFHwj. (R)
• 2023 Gaspipe One Act Play Festival, 7:30 p.m., Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. riverstagetheatre.org. (R)
Saturday, Feb. 18• Union County Democratic Committee petition-signing event, 10 a.m. to noon, Mifflinburg Government Building, Penn State Extension Room, 343 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg.
• Book Bingo, noon to 2 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton.
• Roast beef dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., Milton Masonic Temple, 117 N. Front St., Milton. ($)
• 2023 Gaspipe One Act Play Festival, 7:30 p.m., Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. riverstagetheatre.org. (R)
Sunday, Feb. 19• Union County Democratic Committee petition-signing event, 2 to 4 p.m., Civil War Cider, 606 Market St., Lewisburg.
• 2023 Gaspipe One Act Play Festival, 2:30 p.m., Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. riverstagetheatre.org. (R)
