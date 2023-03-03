NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Ross Chastain, 92; 2. Joey Logano, 91; 3. Alex Bowman, 80; 4. Kevin Harvick, 79; 5. Daniel Suarez, 77; 6. Chris Bueshcer, 74; 7. Ricky Stenhouse, 73; 8. Kyle Busch, 67; 9. Denny Hamlin, 64; 10. Brad Keselowski, 64; 11. Martin Truex, 60; 12. Ryan Blaney, 57; 13. Corey LaJoie, 51; 14. Chase Elliott, 49; 15. Christopher Bell, 49; 16. Michael McDowell, 40.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Hill, 98; 2. John Hunter Nemecheck, 91; 3. Justin Allgaier, 91; 4. Chandler Smith, 76; 5. Riley Herbst, 73; 6. Cole Custer, 60; 7. Sam Mayer, 58; 8. Joe Graf Jr., 56; 9. Josh Berry, 52; 10. Ryan Sieg, 52; 11. Parker Kligerman, 51; 12. Parker Retzlaff, 50.
Truck: 1. Christian Eckes, 50; 2. Matt Crafton, 45; 3. Ty Majeski, 41; 4. Zane Smith, 40; 5. Tyler Ankrum, 40; 6. Tanner Gray, 38; 7. Grant Enfinger, 36; 8. Colby Howard, 33; 9. Ben Rhodes, 30; 10. Carson Hocevar, 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.