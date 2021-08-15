HARRISBURG — Data released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau reveals that Pennsylvania’s population grew by a sluggish 2.4% between 2010 and 2020.
Among the state’s 67 counties, the population in 44 declined during that decade-long span, with rural counties in the western and northern parts of Pennsylvania hit hardest. Counties in southeast and south-central Pennsylvania were among the top gainers.
Locally, all but one county — Snyder — saw a decline in population. Union and Sullivan saw the steepest declines at 5 and 9.1 percent each.
