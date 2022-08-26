An article in the Thursday edition of The Standard-Journal misquoted James Smedley, vice president of The Theodore Burr Covered Bridge Society. Smedley said his group recently toured a covered bridge in Bucks County, rather than restoring it. The Standard-Journal regrets the error.
Correction
Matthew Farrand
