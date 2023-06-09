Racing on TV
Series: World Endurance Championship
Race: 24 Hours of Le Mans
Track: Circuit de la Sarthe (road course, 8.4 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 10 a.m., MotorTrend
__
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Door Dash 200
Track: Sonoma Raceway (road course, 2.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 3 p.m., FS1; race, 8 p.m., FS1
__
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Toyota Save Mart 350
Track: Sonoma Raceway (road course, 2.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 5 p.m., FS2; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m., Fox
