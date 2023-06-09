Racing on TV

Series: World Endurance Championship

Race: 24 Hours of Le Mans

Track: Circuit de la Sarthe (road course, 8.4 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 10 a.m., MotorTrend

__

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: Door Dash 200

Track: Sonoma Raceway (road course, 2.5 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 3 p.m., FS1; race, 8 p.m., FS1

__

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Toyota Save Mart 350

Track: Sonoma Raceway (road course, 2.5 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 5 p.m., FS2; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m., Fox

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

