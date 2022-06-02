Turbotville carnival June 6-11
TURBOTVILLE — The Turbotville Area Community Carnival will be held June 6-11 in Turbotville. Food and rides open at 6 each night.
The schedule includes:
• Monday, June 6: Pet parade, 7 p.m.; One 80 Band, 7 to 10 p.m.
• Tuesday, June 7: Memory Lane Band, 7 to 10 p.m.
• Wednesday, June 8: GC and Company, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.; fireworks, 9:30 p.m.
• Thursday, June 9: Aaron Kelly, 7 to 10 p.m.
• Friday, June 10: Lucky Afternoon, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; community parade, 7 p.m.
• Saturday, June 11: Car, truck and bike show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Cornhole Tournament registration opens, 3 p.m.; Arm Wrestling Contest registration opens, 2 p.m.; Mahoney Brothers; 7 to 10 p.m.
The 100th anniversary celebration of the Turbotville Community Hall will be observed from 6 to 8:30 each night, with special speakers Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Warrior Run fire department slates carnival
WATSONTOWN — The Warrior Run Area Fire Department carnival will be held June 13-18 in the Watsontown Memorial Park.
The entertainment schedule includes: R.A.T.L. band, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, June 13; Lite Switch, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14; One80 Band, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15; Old School Music Band, 6:30 to 98:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16; G.C. and Company Band, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 17; and Lucky Afternoon, 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 18.
Rides will be provided by Garbrick Amusements. A horseshoe tournament is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, June 17, with a cornhole tournament to be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 18.
RiverStage to stage ‘Spamalot’
LEWISBURG — RiverStage Community Theatre will present “Monty Python’s Spamalot” at 7:30 p.m. June 17, 18, 24 and 25, and 2:30 p.m. June 26 in Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
West End Fairgrounds hosting July 1 concert
LAURELTON — Whey Jennings and Railway Express will perform Friday, July 1, at the Union County West End Fairgrounds, 1111 Route 235, Laurelton. The concert is being presented by Forest House Hotel.
Gates open at 3 p.m., with Railway Express opening at 7, and Whey Jennings taking to the stage at 8:30.
Those attending must be 21 or older. Contact the Forest House Hotel via Facebook to purchase tickets.
Sheryl Crow to perform at Spyglass Ridge Winery
SUNBURY — Sheryl Crow will perform Saturday, July 16, at Spyglass Ridge Winery, 105 Carroll Road, Sunbury. Gates open at 5 p.m. The outdoor concert will be held rain or shine.
The concert is open to all ages, however attendees must be 21 or older and have a valid photo ID to enter wine and beer tents.
Crow is a nine-time Grammy Award recipient. Her first nine studio albums have sold 35 million copies worldwide. Seven of were charted in the top 10, and five were certified for Multi-Platinum sales. In addition to such No. 1 hits as “All I Wanna Do,” “Soak Up the Sun” and “The First Cut Is the Deepest,” Crow has lofted 40 singles into the Billboard Hot 100, Adult Top 40, Adult Contemporary, Mainstream Top 40 and Hot Country Songs charts.
To purchase tickets, visit https://www.spyglassridgewinery.com/concerts.
Community Arts Center receives grant
WILLIAMSPORT — The Community Arts Center has received a $3,671 grant from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Through the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, PCA received funds to distribute to Pennsylvania arts organizations and programs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Like so many aspects of our culture, live-performance venues around the world have been deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and grant funding has been critical in allowing us to weather the storm,” said Jim Dougherty, executive director of the CAC. “We’re incredibly grateful for this award, which helps enable us to continue bringing quality arts and cultural experiences to our area.”
The mission of the PCA is to strengthen the cultural, educational and economic vitality of Pennsylvania’s communities through the arts.
Use of the grant funds is limited, and the CAC will utilize the funding for fees for artists and other personnel.
