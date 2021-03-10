Villager Realty Inc.
LEWISBURG — Villager Realty Inc. President and CEO Tim Karr recently announced real estate sales achievements by the firm in 2020.
It was noted agents learned new ways to do business, employed methods to keep clients and associates safe and successfully rose to the challenge to excel and produce over $118,722,824 in central Susquehanna Valley real estate sales in 2020, again holding the honor as the number one real estate company in the five-county area.
• Agent of the Year: Sabra Karr, associate broker
• Office of the Year: Danville office
• Hero of the Year: Pam Whitenight
• Rookie of the Year: Gretchen Bellott
Villager’s President’s Club (top 12 in sales): Sabra Karr, Janet Hummer, Stephanie DiDomenico, Trish Ruth, Monica Root, Tiffany Price, Bonnie Trump, Terry McLaughlin, Raymond Beachy, Rebecca Judy, Kristin Varano and Pam Whitenight
Villager’s Silver Diamond Club ($3 million or more in sales): Sabra Karr, Janet Hummer, Stephanie DiDomenico, Trish Ruth, Monica Root, Tiffany Price, Bonnie Trump, Terry McLaughlin, Raymond Beachy, Rebecca Judy, Kristin Varano, Pam Whitenight and Kris Karr
Top sales agents by office included Janet Hummer (Danville), Sabra Karr (Lewisburg) and Pam Whitenight (Northumberland). Top listing agents by office included Janet Hummer (Danville), Sabra Karr (Lewisburg) and Karen Lager (Northumberland).
Service 1st Federal Credit Union
DANVILLE — Service 1st Federal Credit Union recently welcomed Matt Defalco to its Retirement and Investment Center team.
The team provides retirement, insurance, and investment services to credit union members. Defalco joins the team as the financial services coordinator. He assists in planning seminars, events and provides essential administrative support to the center.
He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Brock University and a Graduate Certificate in sports journalism from Centennial College in Toronto, Ontario.
Defalco joins four other Retirement and Investment Center colleagues: Gary Surak, vice president Wealth Management; Charles Martin, associate financial advisor; Ed Moyer, registered representative; and Matt Gardill, registered representative.
Geisinger Medical CenterDANVILLE — Geisinger Medical Center has been named to Newsweek’s list of World’s Best Hospitals 2021.
This recognition is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the worldleading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.
Each hospital was evaluated on the following data sources: Hospital recommendations from peers; patient experience surveys; and patient safety, hygiene measures and quality of treatment.

