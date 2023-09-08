NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. William Byron, 2075; 2. Kyle Larson, 2074; 3. Tyler Reddick, 2060; 4. Chris Buescher, 2057; 5. Denny Hamlin, 2057; 6. Martin Truex 2055; 7. Kyle Busch, 2050; 8. Brad Keselowski, 2048; 9. Ryan Blaney, 2046; 10. Ross Chastain, 2043; 11. Joey Logano, 2033; 12. Christopher Bell, 2033; 13. Bubba Wallace, 2030; 14. Kevin Harvick, 2029; 15. Ricky Stenhouse, 2027; 16. Michael McDowell, 2012.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Hill, 968; 2. John Hunter Nemecheck, 945; 3. Justin Allgaier, 935; 4. Cole Custer, 861; 5. Sam Mayer, 781; 6. Josh Berry, 765; 7. Sheldon Creed, 712; 8. Daniel Hemrick, 711; 9. Chandler Smith, 706; 10. Riley Herbst, 657; 11. Parker Kligerman, 656; 12. Sammy Smith, 629.
Truck: 1. Corey Heim, 2077; 2. Ty Majeski, 2074; 3. Christian Eckes, 2069; 4. Carson Hocevar, 2065; 5. Zane Smith, 2059; 6. Grant Enfinger, 2054; 7. Ben Rhodes, 2034; 8. Nick Sanchez, 2032; 9. Matt Crafton, 2030; 10. Matt DiBenedetto, 2029.
