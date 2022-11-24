Thursday, Nov. 24
• Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk, 9 a.m., Mifflinburg Community Park, 131 N. Fifth St., Mifflinburg.
• Free Thanksgiving Day dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 400 Main St., Watsontown.
Friday, Nov. 25
• Milton Model Train Museum open house, 6 to 9 p.m., Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton.
Saturday, Nov. 26
• Milton Model Train Museum open house, 1 to 4 p.m., Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton.
• All About Birds, 2 to 3 p.m., Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg. adventure@linnconservancy.org.
Sunday, Nov. 27
• Milton Model Train Museum open house, 1 to 4 p.m., Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
• Tips on delaying the onset of Type 2 diabetes, 1 p.m., Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Presented by Tammy Heim. 570-768-3200. (R)
Thursday, Dec. 1
• Novel Thoughts Book Club, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Holiday Lighting Ceremony, 7 p.m. Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg.
Friday, Dec. 2
• Kids’ Night at the Museum, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, Lewisburg.
• Christmas tree lighting, 7 p.m., Lincoln Park, Front Street, Milton.
