Reish graduates from Colgate
HAMILTON, N.Y. — Olivia Reish, of Lewisburg, graduated from Colgate University.
Reish, who graduated summa cum laud in May, majored in geography and minored in religion.
Reish was named a Phi Beta Kappa scholar and was on the women’s club soccer team.
Demangone named to York College dean’s list
YORK — Zofina Demangone, of Montgomery, a hospitality management major at York College of Pennsylvania, was named to the spring dean’s list.
Bowers named to dean’s list
WILKES-BARRE — Wesley Bowers, of Milton, was named to the dean’s list at Wilkes University for the spring semester.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.
Lehigh University announces graduate
BETHLEHEM — Rylie Urbanski, of Watsontown, recently graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Bioengineering and a Bachelor of Science in Integrated Business and Engineering from Lehigh University.
Cedarville University holds graduation
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Benjamin Baker, of Allenwood, recently graduated from Cedarville University, with an undergraduate degree in civil engineering.
Lewisburg student named to East Stroudsburg dean’s list
EAST STROUDSBURG — Masbe Buah, a criminal justice major from Lewisburg, was named to the dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania (ESU) for the spring semester.
Students eligible for the dean’s list are those who have attained a 3.5 quality point average or better and are enrolled full-time. The letter grade B earns 3 quality points per credit and the grade A earns 4 quality points per credit.
DeSales University holds graduation
CENTER VALLEY — DeSales University recently conferred degrees upon 486 graduating students.
Local graduates included:
• Nolan Beck, of Mifflinburg, who graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
• Kelsey Smith, of Mifflinburg, graduated summa cum laude graduated with bachelor’s degree in medical studies.
• Lydia-Kay Klinefelter, of Mifflinburg graduated with a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
Lebanon recognizes spring student-athletes
ANNVILLE — Lebanon Valley College student-athletes were recently recognized for competing in spring sports.
Local students on Flying Dutchmen athletic teams included the following:
• Anthony Bennage, of Mifflinburg, baseball, who is pursing a degree in economics.
• Alexander Sabo, of Lewisburg, men’s track and field, who is pursuing a degree in exercise science.
• Ian Paul, of Coal Township, men’s track and field, pursuing a degree in actuarial science.
Saint Francis University releases academic lists
LORETTO — Saint Francis University recently released its spring semester dean’s list
Students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.0 (president’s) or 3.5 (dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester with no continuing or incomplete grades to qualify.
The following local students, including their hometowns and majors, were recognized:
• Brooke Catherman, Mifflinburg, healthcare studies
• Ryan Oliver, Mifflinburg, nursing
• Kelsy Stafford, Mifflinburg, nursing
• Connor Weaver, Coal Township, management
Kutztown University dean’s list
KUTZTOWN — Local undergraduates have worked their way onto the Kutztown University dean’s list.
Spring students registered for at least 12 credits with a minimum grade point average of 3.6 are included on the list.
Local students include:
• Brooke Bartlow of Montgomery
• Cameron T. Crites of Milton
• Elizabeth Crites of Milton
• Jordan A. Derr of Milton
• Emaleigh Greb of Mifflinburg
• Ashley T. Groover of Watsontown
• Cara M. Kennedy of Milton
• Anne Elizabeth Metrocavage of Coal Township
• Jessa N. Paczkoski of Coal Township
Mansfield University announces graduates
MANSFIELD — Mansfield University of Pennsylvania has announced its spring graduates. Commencement ceremonies were held Saturday, May 14.
Local graduates, their hometowns and degrees include:
• Steven Hook, of Lewisburg, Associate of Science in Criminal Justice Administration
• Benjamin Chambers, of Mifflinburg, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science: Pre-Law
• Brian Jordan of Mifflinburg, Bachelor of Science in Nutrition: Sports Nutrition
• Cassandra Feudale, of Winfield, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
• Karlie Grose, of Turbotville, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Yoder named to dean’s list
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Karina Yoder, of Milton, has earned spring dean’s list honors from Eastern Mennonite University.
Swallow named to dean’s list
RADFORD, Va. — Austin Marie Swallow, a biology major from Milton, has been named to the spring dean’s list at Radford University.
Students are placed on the list if they earn a semester hours of coursework graded A-F; earn GPA’s of at least 3.4 for all courses not graded on a pass-fail basis; obtain no grade lower than C; and have no incomplete grades.
Grove City College announces dean’s list
GROVE CITY — Several local students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Grove City College.
Students eligible for the list have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59.
The following local students were named to the list:
• Lance Klinefelter of Winfield
• Dana Reigle of Lewisburg
• Nicholas Siewers of Lewisburg
Bucknell University announces graduates
LEWISBURG — Bucknell University recently celebrated nearly 900 graduates from the Class of 2022.
Local graduates include:
• Joe D’Angelo of Lewisburg
• Jacob Feuerstein of Lewisburg
• Josh Holm of Lewisburg
• Megan Kopitsky of Lewisburg
• Khoi Lam of Lewisburg
• Lauren Shearer of Lewisburg
• Michael Smith of Lewisburg
• Quenton Long of Mifflinburg
Swanson, Walling graduate from James Madison University
HARRISONBURG, Va. — David Swanson, of Lewisburg, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in music from James Madison University during commencement exercises in May.
Michael Walling, of Lewisburg, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in marketing.
Ladd named to dean’s list
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Sarah Ladd, of Lewisburg, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Vermont.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.
Ladd also graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education.
