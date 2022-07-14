Reed named to Hamilton College dean’s list
CLINTON, N.Y. — Allison Reed, of Lewisburg, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Hamilton College.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above.
Reed, a rising senior majoring in mathematics, is a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
Preisch participates in pinning ceremony
ELMIRA — Claire Preisch, of New Columbia, was one of 36 students who participated in the annual Elmira College Nurse Pinning Ceremony.
The proceeding, in Elmira’s Gibson Theatre, was part of commencement weekend. The ceremony recognizes students who have completed the requirements for a bachelor of science degree in nursing.
IUP students named to dean’s list
INDIANA — Students from Northumberland County have been named to the spring dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher.
Students named to the dean’s list include:
• Kara E. Heim of Herndon
• Damon D. Dowkus of Kulpmont
• Haley Ross of Milton
• Sarah Elouise Trafton of Northumberland
• Tristan K. Heim of Paxinos
• Abigail Elizabeth Shimock of Paxinos
• Andrew Thomas Bellino of Riverside
• Matthew S. Scholl of Sunbury
• Jessica RaAnn Vognetz, of Watsontown
Dunton graduates from Ithaca College
ITHACA, N.Y. — Ava Dunton, of Lewisburg, graduated summa cum Laude from Ithaca College with a BM in performance.
FCFP awards $354,700 to area students
WILLIAMSPORT — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) recently awarded $354,700 in 106 scholarships to 92 students for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Eligibility and criteria varied by scholarship. Scholarships were awarded to students graduating from public high schools in Danville, Jersey Shore, Hughsville, Keystone Central, Lewisburg, Loyalsock Township, Mifflin County, Milton, Millville, Montgomery, Montoursville, Mount Carmel, Muncy, South Williamsport, Sullivan County, Warrior Run, and Williamsport, as well as Meadowbrook Christian School and St. John Neumann Regional Academy.
Non-traditional students throughout Pennsylvania received scholarships to continue their education.
Recipients include:
• Lewisburg Area School District: Dorothea Zimmerman Comas, Jennie Stackhouse Erdley Memorial Scholarship Fund, $3,000, Carleton College.
• Meadowbrook Christian School: Joel Hendrickson, T-Ross Brothers Construction, Inc. Scholarship Fund II, $2,789, Pennsylvania College of Technology.
• Mifflinburg Area School District: Jenna Haines, Mary Jo and Donald L. Ritzenthaler Scholarship Fund, $1,199, Pennsylvania College of Technology.
• Milton Area School District: Kelly Hause, Gina Barnhart Memorial Scholarship Fund, $3,250, Liberty University.
• Warrior Run School District: Dawson Frederick, Muncy Bank and Trust Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Shippensburg University; Cadence Gardiner, Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund, $20,000, Wilkes University; Jason Wood, T-Ross Brothers Construction Inc. Scholarship Fund, $2,549, Pennsylvania College of Technology.
