LEWISBURG — An appeal for support for a Lewisburg Wi-Fi hotspot proposal was recently issued.
Lewisburg Borough Manager Bill Lowthert noted in the initial proposal that hot spots in public locations would allow residents and visitors to attend online meetings, participate in school or business and allow for social interaction. He cited the coronavirus crisis and its restrictions as well as limited indoor space.
“Wi-Fi hotspots, in a variety of pubic locations and parks around the borough, can help ensure that all segments of our society have equal access to the internet,” Lowthert wrote. “Lewisburg Borough is currently defined by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the American Community Survey data as having 54% low-to-moderate income residents in the borough. By municipality, Lewisburg Borough represents the greatest concentration of low-to-moderate income residents in all of Union County and one of the higher concentrations in our region.”
The county was granted about $4 million in CARES funding. Of that, about $2.6 million has been or will be awarded to eligible small businesses and nonprofits.
A specific dollar amount was not mentioned in the request. The borough previously discussed Wi-Fi for the downtown area more than a dozen years ago.
