Bernadette Lee Pokorny
WATSONTOWN — A daughter, Bernadette Lee, was born to Kassandra Bachman and Zachary Pokorny at 5:32 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Bernadette Lee weighed 9 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 21 1/2 inches.
She is the granddaughter of Paul Deeter, of New Columbia; Gary Bachman, of Watsontown; Lisa Ruch, of Milton; and the late Mike Pokorny.
