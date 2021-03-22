Allison Ann Long
MIFFLINBURG — A daughter, Allison Ann, was born to Katlyn Betz and Austin Long, of Mifflinburg, at 5:04 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Allison Ann is the granddaughter of Angel Meyer, Randy Feese, Kensley Cashner, Mark Betz and Cathy Long.
Natalie Anderson
MILTON — A daughter, Natalie, was born to Abigail Mong and Alec Anderson, of Milton, at 5:38 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Natalie is the granddaughter of Christy and Tim Mong.
