Gabriel Jude Hafer
MILTON — A son, Gabriel Jude, was born to Mia Boyle and Bryan Hafer, at 2:17 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Gabriel Jude is the grandson of Lori and Ron Metzger, Xiao Ling Boyle, Terry and Wendy Mark and Kevin Hafer.
