TURBOTVILLE — A daughter, Scarlet Bethany Kay Irwin-Cuttler was born to Erin E. Rishel and Michael David Irwin-Cuttler at 9:49 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Scarlet Bethany Kay weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 20 inches.
She is the granddaughter of Brandon Rishel and Kim Whipple, of Milton, Bethany Irwin-Cuttler, of Pinellos Park, Fla.; and Amber Besito Winsted, of Connecticut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.