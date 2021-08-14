Ezra Wilbert Eves
MILTON — A son, Ezra Wilbert, was born to Rachel Lahr and Brennan Eves at 9:36 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Ezra Wilbert is the grandson of Dawn Hupp, of Milton; Heath Lahr, of Sunbury; Jessica Lahr, of Sunbury; Tim Crissinger, of Winfield; and Amy Eves, of Fort Myers, Fla.
