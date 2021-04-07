Brody Cole Scholl
MILTON — A son, Brody Cole, was born to Courtney Heck and Jordan Scholl at 8:08 a.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Brody Cole is the grandson of Nichole Conrad, of Selinsgrove; Roxanna Heck, of Milton; Ryan Scholl, of Northumberland; and Charles Knarr, of Milton.
MamieLynn McLaughlin
MILTON — A daughter, MamieLynn, was born to Linda Kelley Haines and Matt McLaughlin at 9:27 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.