Joseph James Wagner
MIFFLINBURG — A son, Joseph James, was born to Kimberly (Kremer) Wagner and Daniel Wagner at 8:11 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Joseph James is the grandson of Stewart and Vicki Smith, of Mifflinburg; Barry and Bonnie Kremer, of Danville; Mary Sholley, of Lewisburg; and Jim and Linda Wagner, of Washington, Utah.
Eastyn Dale Lachcik
FREEPORT, Ill. — A son, Eastyn Dale, was born to Rhonda Baal and Mark Lachcik, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Freeport Memorial Hospital.
Eastyn Dale weighed in at 8 pounds, 1 ounce.
His siblings are Austin Burlingame, 18; Skylar Lachcik, 16; Mason Lachcik, 13; Ian Baal, 11; and Lance Lachcik, 6. His grandparents are Dale and Bonnie Baal, of Forreston, Ill.; Mark Lachcik Sr., of Sterling, Mich.; and June Garner, of Oscoda, Mich.
