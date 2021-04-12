Chareigh Elaine Roxanne
WATSONTOWN — A daughter, Charleigh Elaine Roxanne, was born to Cheyenne and Trent LeBarron, of Watsontown, at 5:58 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Charleigh Elaine is the granddaughter of BJ and Kasey Harman of Watsontown, Jeremiah Rose of Tioga and Sidney and Melinda LeBarron of Muncy.
