Chase Douglas Swineford

MIFFLINBURG — A son, Chase Douglas, was born to Jennifer (Neitz) Swineford and Nathan Swineford at 9:33 a.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.

Chase Douglas is the grandson of Rodney and Tina Neitz, of Lewisburg and Larry and Angela Swineford, of Dornsife.

