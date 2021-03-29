Landon Michael Sauers
MERCERSBURG — A son, Landon Michael, was born to Kara Shafer Sauers and Jeremy Sauers, of Mercersburg, March 19, 2021, at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, Md.
Landon Michael weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.
He is the brother of Eli, 8, and Hayden, 6. He is the grandson of Kathleen J. Shafer and the late Dr. Kevin E. Shafer, of Mifflinburg; and Debra and Roger Sauers, of Mifflinburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.