WATSONTOWN — Shirley (Denoskey) and Richard Lorah will observe their 70th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
The were married by the Rev. Norman Simmons at the Watsontown United Methodist Church.
Shirley, a native of Watsontown, is the daughter of Boyd and Hazel (Koons) Denoskey. She retired after 21 years as manager of the Milton Towers.
Richard, a native of Montoursville, is the son of Willard and Kay (Shipman) Lorah. He served four years in the Air Force in Germany and retired from Chemcut Corporation, State College.
They are the parents of one son, Kim Lorah, of Watsontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.