The Combat Call Center is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year by veterans to provided support and referral information for veterans and family members regarding the full range of readjustment issues following service.
All calls are treated in a confidential manner.
The Combat Call Center has the capability to provide immediate phone connection to the VA National Crisis Hotline for vets in crisis and to the VA Tele-Nurse Hotline.
877-WAR-VETS (927-8187)
