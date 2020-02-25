MilitaryShare provides food monthly to qualifying veterans, National Guard members, active-duty military, Reservists and widows of veterans.
Pick-up times are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at American Legion Post 44, Northumberland.
To register, contact Dick Simpson at 570-847-1974.
The following pick-up dates have been announced. Registration dates are in parentheses.
• March 27 (March 18)
• April 24 (April 15)
• May 22 (May 13)
• June 26 (June 17)
