US Department of Veterans Affairs

www.va.gov

Vets Centers

www.vetcenter.va.gov

US Department of Veterans Affairs Benefits Administration

www.ebenefits.va.gov

800-827-1000

National Veterans Homeless Hotline

877-4 AID VET (424-3838)

National Caregiver Support Line

855-260-3274

Veterans Temporary Assistance Grant

Office of Veterans Affairs

Building 0-47

Fort Indiantown Gap

Annville, PA 17003-5002

Dave Seaman, 717-861-8905, daviseaman@pa.gov

Kim Erb, 717-861-6500

Keystone Warriors

Providing financial grants for veterans

P.O. Box 475

Blandon, PA 19510

Paul Spurgin, 610-926-5090, keystonewarriors.com

Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors Inc.

1117 Country Club Road

Camp Hill, PA 17011

Gordon Weith, 717-4017

help@pawoundedwarriors.org

Help Line: 855-729-9435

Veterans Multi Service Center Inc.

Assists veterans who are homeless, facing eviction/housing crisis

8 N. Grove St., Suite 2

Lock Haven, PA 17745

Central Susquehanna Opportunities Inc.

Community Action Agency

Assists veterans with rent, home heating costs

570-644-6575, extension 171

