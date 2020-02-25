US Department of Veterans Affairs
Vets Centers
US Department of Veterans Affairs Benefits Administration
800-827-1000
National Veterans Homeless Hotline
877-4 AID VET (424-3838)
National Caregiver Support Line
855-260-3274
Veterans Temporary Assistance Grant
Office of Veterans Affairs
Building 0-47
Fort Indiantown Gap
Annville, PA 17003-5002
Dave Seaman, 717-861-8905, daviseaman@pa.gov
Kim Erb, 717-861-6500
Keystone Warriors
Providing financial grants for veterans
P.O. Box 475
Blandon, PA 19510
Paul Spurgin, 610-926-5090, keystonewarriors.com
Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors Inc.
1117 Country Club Road
Camp Hill, PA 17011
Gordon Weith, 717-4017
Help Line: 855-729-9435
Veterans Multi Service Center Inc.
Assists veterans who are homeless, facing eviction/housing crisis
8 N. Grove St., Suite 2
Lock Haven, PA 17745
Central Susquehanna Opportunities Inc.
Community Action Agency
Assists veterans with rent, home heating costs
570-644-6575, extension 171
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.