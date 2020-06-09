BLOOMSBURG - As announced by the league office on Tuesday afternoon, senior righthander Chad Cooperman (Allentown/Salisbury) of the Bloomsburg University baseball team has been named to the 2020 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Spring Top 10 Team.
The PSAC Top 10 Awards, chosen by the league's sports information directors, are designed to recognize 10 student-athletes (five females and five males) each season who excel in both the classroom and in athletic competition.
Cooperman is the third student-athlete from Bloomsburg to earn a Top 10 honor this season as he joins Carter Luckenbaugh from men's soccer, who claimed the honor during the fall season, and Becca Cubbler from women's swimming, who was recognized in the winter. Cooperman becomes just the second student-athlete ever from baseball to earn the accolade as he joins Matt Robinson, who claimed the honor in 2006.
To be a candidate for the PSAC Top 10 Awards, a student-athlete must have achieved a minimum of a 3.50 cumulative grade point average and must be a starter or key reserve with legitimate athletic credentials for their respective team. The spring sports eligible for consideration for the Spring Top 10 Awards are men's and women's tennis, women's lacrosse, baseball, softball, men's and women's golf, and men's and women's outdoor track and field.
Cooperman entered the 2020 campaign as a preseason All-American as announced by Collegiate Baseball News. The righthander was off to a 2-0 start to the 2020 season, posting a 3.71 earned run average (ERA) with 22 strikeouts in 17 innings, before the year came to an abrupt halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was also 7-of-15 (.467) with four runs batted in at the plate.
All told, the senior righthander earned All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division honors as a pitcher in 2019 and was an All-PSAC East Second Team recipient as a utility in 2018. Cooperman also claimed American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings Second Team All-Region honoree in 2019. In the 2019 season, Cooperman finished in the top ten among PSAC starts in victories (7), ERA (3.07), strikeouts (78), and opponents' batting average (.204). His strikeout total was the fourth-highest single-season mark in program history.
He sports an 11-12 record on the mound with a 4.18 ERA and 193 strikeouts in 174.1 innings of work. He is five punchouts shy of breaking the school record established by Ashton Raines (Wallingford, Pa./Strath Haven), who graduated following the 2019 season. At the plate, Cooperman is a lifetime .295 hitter with 65 hits and 46 runs batted in throughout his career.
In the classroom, Cooperman carried a 3.63 cumulative grade point average while majoring in supply chain management. He is a three-time D2 ADA scholar-athlete and a three-time PSAC scholar-athlete. He has also earned CoSIDA Academic All-District® First Team honors in each of the last two seasons.
Joining Cooperman on the PSAC Spring Top 10 Team were Lacey Cohen (Slippery Rock - women's tennis), Ben Fellman (Millersville - men's tennis), Emma Hubert (Mercyhurst - women's lacrosse), Sarah Ingerick (Gannon - softball), Emily Maseth (West Chester - softball), Ryan McQuown (Slippery Rock - men's track & field), Laurel Moyer (Lock Haven - women's track & field), Tommy Pellis (Seton Hill - baseball), and Nick Riggle (Cal U - baseball).
After the academic year, all Top 10 Award winners from each season are eligible for the PSAC Pete Nevins Scholar-Athlete of the Year Awards, given to one male and one female candidate.
