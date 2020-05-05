SELINSGROVE – The Susquehanna University Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), under the leadership of SAAC President Rachel Sweger and the guidance of SAAC Advisors Tabitha Bemis and Nick Hoover, the second annual SUSKYS went on as planned on Friday night virtually as a Zoom event.
“The SUSKYS is a special event because we get to collectively celebrate the success of our athletic community. However, the SUSKYS held an entirely new meaning this year. It represented more than just an award show. The show was symbolic of the strength, courage, and resilience that our entire campus has shown in response to the current circumstances we all face. I am thankful that we still managed to have this show and I hope it was an evening of encouragement and positivity for all who attended,” Sweger stated.
The SUSKYS, modeled after ESPN’s The ESPYS, is an award ceremony created to recognize SU student-athletes and teams for outstanding performances and achievements. Mike Ferlazzo, the voice of the River Hawks, served as the emcee while Dr. Jonathan Green, SU president, and Crystal Gibson, interim director of athletics, provided opening and closing remarks, respectively.
The evening ended with the presentation of a four-minute highlight reel produced by first-year swimmer Jack Imburgia.
Hoover went on to thank several staff for their involvement with the event, including Bemis, Gibson, Ferlazzo, and Director of Athletic Communications Nairem Moran, “for taking time out of their busy schedules to assist the members of SAAC. We could not have done it without you.”
The Coach of the Year Award is awarded annually to a men’s team coach and a women’s team coach who has achieved a career milestone, has had great success during their season, or any combination of the two criteria. This year’s recipients are head volleyball coach Kuuipo Tom and head men’s basketball coach Frank Marcinek.
The Student-Athlete of the Year Award is awarded annually to a male and female student-athlete, regardless of academic class year, who have shown exceptional play, sportsmanship, and academic standing during the school year. This year’s recipients are senior multi Chris Petraskie, a Shamokin graduate, and junior right-side Sydney Portale (Glen Mills/Garnet Valley).
The Senior of the Year Award is awarded annually to a male and female student-athlete with senior or fourth-year academic standing, who has shown exceptional play during their varsity athletic season. This year’s recipients are senior dual-sport athlete Craig Roumes (Succasunna, N.J./Roxbury) and senior forward Hunter Pitman (White Haven/Crestwood).
The Junior of the Year Award is awarded annually to a male and female student-athlete with junior or third-year academic standing, who has shown exceptional play during their varsity athletic season. This year’s recipients are junior dual-sport athletes Da’Avian Ellington (Cartaret, N.J./Woodbridge) and Kate Ross (Hellertown/Saucon Valley).
The Sophomore of the Year Award is awarded annually to a male and female student-athlete with sophomore or second-year academic standing, who has shown exceptional play during their varsity athletic season. This year’s recipients are sophomore swimmer Eric Towse (Staten Island, N.Y./Susan E. Wagner) and sophomore defender Marley Clendenin (Bethesda, Md./Bethesda-Chevy Chase).
The First-Year of the Year Award is awarded annually to a male and female student-athlete with first-year academic standing, who has shown exceptional play during their varsity athletic season. We have three recipients this year as there was a tie on the men’s side. This year’s recipients are first-year pole vaulter Isaiah Blatt (Shoemakersville/Hamburg Area), first-year strong safety David Gilchrist (Upper Marlboro, Md./Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr.), and first-year Rosina Esposito (Coraopolis/Montour).
The 2-for-1 Award is awarded annually to a male and female student-athlete who participates in multiple sports at SU and excels in each of season of competition. This year’s recipients are senior Danial Shelton (District Heights, Md./Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr.) and senior Kasey Bost (Eldersburg, Md./Liberty).
The Susquehanna Pillars Award is awarded annually to a male and female student-athlete who emulates the three Susquehanna pillars of Achieve, Lead, and Serve. This year’s recipients are seniors Donovan Gayles (Mount Olive, N.J./Mount Olive) and Sweger.
The Mentor of the Year Award is awarded annually to a faculty or staff member of the Susquehanna community who supports and encourages student-athletes in the classroom and on the playing field. This year’s recipients were: Professor Harvey Edwards – Teacher-In-Residence and Adjunct Faculty in the English and Creative Writing; Dr. Emma Fleck – Associate Professor of Management and Marketing and Department Head of Management and Marketing in the Sigmund Weis School of Business. This is Fleck’s second straight Mentor of the Year Award. Professor John Foltz – Lecturer in Communications; Dr. Michael Ozlanski – Assistant Professor of Accounting in the Sigmund Weis School of Business; Dr. Michael Parra – Assistant Professor of Chemistry.
The SAAC Representative of the Year Award went to Sweger and senior Katie Beluch (Voorhees, N.J./Eastern Regional).
The Game Face Award, modeled after the #GameFaceChallenge, is awarded annually to a male and female student-athlete who has a stellar game face captured in photograph. This year’s recipients are Clendenin and junior guard Bryce Butler (Abingdon, Md./Suffield Academy).
The Individual Play of the Year Award recognizes a top play or record-breaking accomplishment achieved by an individual student-athlete on a varsity team. This year’s recipient is senior pitcher Tyson Thrush (Bloomsburg), who set the single-game record with 16 strikeouts in a 6-1 win over Baldwin Wallace University on March 14, 2020.
The Team Play of the Year Award recognizes a top play/game or record-breaking accomplishment achieved by a varsity team. This year’s recipient is the River Hawks men’s basketball team for defeating the University of Scranton, 86-69, for the program’s first-ever Landmark Championship title.
