Football
Junior high
Milton 8, Central Mountain 0
Milton offense statistics: Chris Doyle, 5 carries for 51 yards and a two point conversion run; Izayah Minium, 2 carries for 13 yards; Lucas Ditty, 4 carries for 16 yards; Chase Knarr, 2 carries for 3 yards; Monty Fisher, 10 carries for 56 yards and a 13-yard touchdown run; Chase Knarr, 5 for 5 passing for 51 yards; Izayah Minium, 1 for 1 passing for 25 yards; Lucas Ditty, 3 catches for 35 yards; Dominic Lytle, 2 catches for 27 yards; Minium, 1 catch for 14 yards. Milton defensive statistics: Hayden Patterson, 6 tackles and 1 tackle for loss; Dominic Lytle and Lane Strawser, 5 tackles and 1 tackle for loss; Minium, 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 1 quarterback sack; Knarr, and Nate Lopez, 3 tackles; Lucas Ditty, Chris Doyle, Quacey Wilt, and Brady Wolfe, 2 tackles; Doyle had a fumble recovery. Note: Milton’s next game will be Oct. 1 vs. Hughesville at Alumni Field Milton.
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 34 23 .596 _ Miami 29 28 .509 5 Philadelphia 28 29 .491 6 New York 26 31 .456 8 Washington 23 34 .404 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB z-Chicago 32 25 .561 _ St. Louis 28 26 .519 2½ Cincinnati 29 28 .509 3 Milwaukee 27 29 .482 4½ Pittsburgh 18 39 .316 14
West Division
W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 40 17 .702 _ z-San Diego 34 22 .607 5½ San Francisco 28 28 .500 11½ Colorado 25 31 .446 14½ Arizona 22 34 .393 17½ x-clinched division z-clinched playoff berth
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 7, Chicago Cubs 0 Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, 11 innings N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 2 Miami 4, Atlanta 2 St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2 L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1
Friday’s Games
St. Louis (Flaherty 4-2) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 2-3), 5:15 p.m., 1st game N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-6) at Washington (Scherzer 4-4), 6:05 p.m. Colorado (Senzatela 5-2) at Arizona (Gallen 2-2), 6:40 p.m., 1st game Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 6:40 p.m. Miami (Alcantara 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 2-2), 7:05 p.m. Boston (Mazza 1-2) at Atlanta (Wright 2-4), 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 7:10 p.m. San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at San Francisco (Anderson 3-3), 7:10 p.m., 1st game Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Mahle 2-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 5-3), 8:10 p.m. Milwaukee (TBD) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3), 8:45 p.m., 2nd game L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 9:40 p.m. Colorado (TBD) at Arizona (Clarke 2-0), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Paddack 4-4), 10:40 p.m., 2nd game
Saturday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m. Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:07 p.m. Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:07 p.m. Boston at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m. San Diego at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB x-Tampa Bay 37 20 .649 _ z-New York 32 25 .561 5 z-Toronto 30 27 .526 7 Baltimore 24 33 .421 13 Boston 22 35 .386 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB z-Minnesota 35 22 .614 _ z-Chicago 34 23 .596 1 z-Cleveland 33 24 .579 2 Kansas City 24 33 .421 11 Detroit 22 33 .400 12
West Division
W L Pct GB x-Oakland 34 22 .607 _ Houston 29 28 .509 5½ Los Angeles 26 31 .456 8½ Seattle 25 31 .446 9 Texas 19 38 .333 15½ x-clinched division z-clinched playoff berth
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 4 Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 1 Baltimore 13, Boston 1 Houston 12, Texas 4 Kansas City 8, Detroit 7 L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (López 2-1) at Toronto (Walker 4-3), 6:37 p.m. Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 6:40 p.m. Miami (Alcantara 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 2-2), 7:05 p.m. Boston (Mazza 1-2) at Atlanta (Wright 2-4), 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 7:10 p.m. Detroit (Turnbull 4-3) at Kansas City (Keller 4-3), 8:05 p.m. Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at Texas (Cody 1-1), 8:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Mahle 2-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 5-3), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 9:40 p.m. Seattle (Kikuchi 2-4) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m. Detroit at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m. Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:07 p.m. Boston at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Seattle at Oakland, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 58 45 New England 1 1 0 .500 51 46 Miami 1 2 0 .333 70 65 N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 30 58
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 2 0 0 1.000 49 44 Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 48 38 Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 70 84 Houston 0 2 0 .000 36 67
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 71 22 Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 52 37 Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 41 68 Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 43 51
West
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 57 40 Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 68 54 L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 36 36 Denver 0 2 0 .000 35 42
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 1 1 0 .500 57 59 Washington 1 1 0 .500 42 47 N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 29 43 Philadelphia 0 2 0 .000 36 64
South
W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 58 57 Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 54 51 Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 64 78 Carolina 0 2 0 .000 47 65
North
W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 2 0 0 1.000 44 36 Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 85 55 Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 69 Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 45 71
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 54 35 L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 57 36 Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 73 55 San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 51 37
Thursday’s Game
Miami 31, Jacksonville 13
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Chicago at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Washington at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at New England, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Buffalo, 1 p.m. San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m. Carolina at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. Dallas at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Green Bay at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Denver at N.Y. Jets, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 4
L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Dallas, 1 p.m. Baltimore at Washington, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Arizona at Carolina, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Detroit, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Houston, 1 p.m. Seattle at Miami, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Chicago, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Buffalo at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. New England at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. Philadelphia at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 5
Atlanta at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoff glance
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Miami 3, Boston 1 Tuesday, Sept. 15: Miami 117, Boston 114, OT Thursday, Sept. 17: Miami 106 Boston 101 Saturday, Sept. 19: Boston 117 Miami 106 Wednesday, Sept. 23: Miami 112, Boston 109 Friday, Sept. 25: Miami vs. Boston, 8:30 p.m. x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Boston vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Miami vs. Boston, TBD
Western Conference
L.A. Lakers 3, Denver 1 Friday, Sept. 18: L.A. Lakers 126, Denver 114 Sunday, Sept. 20: L.A. Lakers 105, Denver 103 Tuesday, Sept. 22: Denver, 114, L.A. Lakers 106 Thursday, Sept. 24: L.A. Lakers 114, Denver 108 Saturday, Sept. 26: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. x-Monday, Sept. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 30: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD
National Hockey League
Stanley Cup Finals (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) Tampa Bay 2, Dallas 1 Saturday, September 19: Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 1 Monday, September 21: Tampa Bay 3, Dallas 2 Wednesday, September 23: Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 2 Friday, September 25: Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8 p.m. Saturday, September 26: Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. x-Monday, September 28: Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8 p.m. x-Wednesday, September 30: Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
WNBA
Playoff glance
(Seeding in parentheses; home team listed last)
All games played at Bradenton, Fla.
First Round
(Single Elimination) Tuesday, Sept. 15 (7)Connecticut 94, (6)Chicago 81 (5)Phoenix 85, (8)Washington 84 Second Round (Single Elimination) Thursday, Sept. 17 (4)Minnesota 80,(5)Phoenix 79 (7)Connecticut 73, (3)Los Angeles 59
Semifinals
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
(7)Connecticut 1, (1)Las Vegas 1 Sunday, Sept. 20: Connecticut 87, Las Vegas 62 Tuesday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas, 83, Connecticut 75 Thursday, Sept. 24: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, 1 p.m. x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Game Five, 7 or 9 p.m. (2)Seattle 2, vs. (4)Minnesota 0 Sunday, Sept. 20: Seattle,Minnesota vs. ppd. Tuesday, Sept. 22: Seattle 88, Minnesota 86 Thursday, Sept. 24: Seattle 89, Minnesota 79 Sunday, Sept. 27: Seattle vs. Minnesota, 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Minnesota vs. Seattle, 7 or 9 p.m. TBD: Game Five, TBD
Finals
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
