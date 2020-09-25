Boys soccer
JERSEY SHORE — Lewisburg scored five unanswered goals to come back and beat Jersey Shore, 5-1, in Heartland Athletic Conference Division I action Thursday.
Ben Liscum and Jack Dieffenderfer scored two goals apiece, while Anthony Bhangdia had a goal and two assists as Lewisburg improves to 5-0 overall.
Following a goal by Jersey Shore’s Ezra Miller 3:29 into the game, Liscum and Dieffenderfer answered to give Lewisburg a 2-1 halftime lead.
Liscum, Dieffenderfer and Bhangdia later put the game away with second-half goals for the Green Dragons, who next play at Williamsport at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Lewisburg 5, Jersey Shore 1at Jersey ShoreFirst half
JS-Ezra Miller, assist Breck Miller, 36:31. Lew-Ben Liscum, unassisted, 34:02. Lew-Jack Dieffenderfer, assist Anthony Bhangdia, 4:59.
Second half
Lew-Liscum, unassisted, 25:24. Lew-Dieffenderfer, assist Bhangdia, 5:47. Lew-Bhangdia, assist Dieffenderfer, 1:25.
Shots: Lewisburg, 20-2; Corners: Lewisburg, 9-0; Saves:
Lewisburg, Tony Burns, 1; Jersey Shore, Logan Bailey, 14.
Milton 2
Loyalsock 1
MILTON — The Black Panthers bounced back from Tuesday’s loss against Warrior Run as they scored a pair of second-half goals to beat the Lancers in HAC-II action.
Conner Smith had a goal and an assist to lead Milton (5-1, 3-1 HAC-II).
Smith first assisted on a goal by Carter Lilley less than a minute into the second half before he scored off an assist by Brodey Scoggins in the 51st minute.
Milton is off until it plays at Bloomsburg at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Milton 2, Loyalsock 1at MiltonFirst half
Loy-Andres Quintana, unassisted, 14:35.
Second half
Milt-Carter Lilley, assist Conner Smith, 40:55. Milt-Smith, assist Brodey Scoggins, 50:17.
Shots: Loyalsock, 12-8; Corners: Milton, 7-3; Saves:
Milton, Tyler Flederbach, 3; Loyalsock, Caleb Albaugh, 1.
Warrior Run 4
Central Columbia 0
TURBOTVILLE — Kaden Majcher scored a hat trick and Alex Brown found net as the Defenders kept their undefeated season intact Thursday at home.
Logan Confer tallied a pair of assists and Hayden DuRussell had a helper.
The Defenders (5-0, 3-0) are back in action Saturday at home with Central Mountain.
Field hockey
Mifflinburg 3
Milton 0
MILTON — Camille Finerghty scored twice to lead the Wildcats to the HAC-I win over the Black Panthers.
Brook Karchner also scored for Mifflinburg (3-3-1, 3-1-1 HAC-I) while Camryn Murray added an assist on Finerghty’s second goal of the game with 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Mifflinburg next plays at Bloomsburg at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Mifflinburg 3, Milton 0at MiltonFirst quarter
Miff-Brook Karchner, unassisted, 9:21.
Second quarter
Miff-Camille Finerghty, unassisted, 7:14.
Fourth quarter
Miff-Finerghty, assist Camryn Murray, :41.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 25-4; Corners: Mifflinburg, 10-4; Saves:
Mifflinburg, Jaden Keister, 2, and Malia Shoemaker, 2; Milton, 22.
Girls tennis
Lewisburg 5
Milton 0
MILTON — A three-set win from Grace Hilkert and Bridget Kinnaman at No. 1 doubles helped the Green Dragons shutout the Black Panthers in HAC cross-over action.
Hilkert and Kinnaman beat Mackenzie Counsil and Maddy Chappell, 2-6, 6-1, 6-1 to lead Lewisburg (3-8).
Milton falls to 2-9 on the season.
Lewisburg 5, Milton 0at MiltonSingles
1. Bekah Vance (L) def. Alanna Stamm, 6-0, 6-2. 2. Ayra Tufail (L) def. Brooklyn Wade, 7-5, 6-4. 3. Sofia Waughen (L) def. Maddy Nicholas, 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Grace Hilkert-Bridget Kinnaman (L) def. Mackenzie Counsil-Maddy Chappell, 2-6, 6-1, 6-1. 2. Mia Kazakavage-Katelyn Fessler (L) def. Lydia Crawford-Aubree Carl, 6-2, 6-0.
Golf
Williamsport 193
Milton 194
MILTON — The Black Panthers fell in a heart-breaker to the Millionaires in the HAC cross-over match.
Senior Camden Scoggins led Milton (3-3) with a 46, which was the low score on the day.
Bloomsburg 197
Warrior Run 203
DANVILLE — Freshman Hannah Rabb led all golfers with a 39, but her Defenders narrowly fell to the Panthers in the HAC-II match played at Frosty Valley Country Club.
Bloomsburg 197, Warrior Run 203at Frosty Valley Country ClubBloomsburg:
Ben Sohosky, 42; Mitch Fuller, 47; Zane Smith, 52; Logan Reifendifer, 56.
Warrior Run: Hannah Rabb, 39; Mason Sheesley, 52; Hunter Saul, 53; Reagan Campbell, 59.
