SELINSGROVE – Senior Chris Petraskie, a Shamokin graduate, along with six of his senior peers from across the league, were selected as the Landmark Conference Men’s Track & Field Athletes of the Week for the week as announced by the conferencen.
With Petraskie’s leadership, the Susquehanna University men’s track & field team finished at both the 2019 Landmark Outdoor Championships and the 2020 Landmark Indoor Championships.
He had a fantastic career for the River Hawks, collecting 22 All-Landmark Conference awards, 16 Landmark individual championships, 10 USTFCCCA All-Mideast Region citations, and six Landmark Field Athlete of the Year honors.
Additionally, Petraskie qualified for the 2020 NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships in the heptathlon. He, unfortunately, was unable to compete at the national championships because the NCAA made the decision to cancel the winter and spring championships the day before competition was set to begin.
Petraskie finished the 2019-20 indoor campaign ranked 14th in Division III in the heptathlon with a school record 4,893 points while standing 39th nationally in the long jump with a mark of 7.01m. He also ranked in the Top 10 in the Landmark in eight events, including holding the best marks in high jump (1.95m), long jump (7.01m) and heptathlon (4,893 points) while coming in second in triple jump (13.41m).
He excelled outside of track & field as well, being named to the Landmark Academic Honor Roll five times and voted as the 2019-20 Landmark Senior Scholar-Athlete for Men’s Indoor Track & Field.
With the unprecedented cancellation of spring sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Landmark Conference will be recognizing an athlete from each member institution in each conference-sponsored spring sport for the remainder of the academic year. Honorees were nominated for recognition by their respective institution.
