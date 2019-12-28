Girls basketball
Warrior Run 53
Juniata 33
TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run had no trouble with Juniata (5-3) Friday in the opening round of the Booster Tournament in Turbotville.
The Defenders (5-2) will take on Northumberland Christian, which defeated Montoursville Friday, in the championship at 7:30 tonight.
Milton 44
Wyalusing 27
MONTGOMERY — Taylor Snyder had 10 points as Milton picked its first win of the season Friday in the Montgomery Tournament.
The Black Panthers (1-5)cruised past Wyalusing in the opening game and will take on Meadowbrook Christian (4-1), which was a 31-25 winner over the host from Montgomery, tonight.
Wyalusing 9 3 10 5 — 27
Milton 17 14 8 5 — 44
Wyalusing (1-5)
Olivia Spencer 1 0-0 2; Catherine Brown 1 1-5 3; Madison Putnam 1 0-1 2; Chelsea Bassett 0 0-0 0; Imogen Herbert 0 0-0 0; Daphne Fassett 4 0-0 9; Layla Botts 0 0-2 0; Olivia Leichter 2 1-2 5; Laci Norton 2 0-0 5; Hailey Jayne 0 1-2 1. Totals: 11 3-12 27.
3-point goals: Fassett, Norton.
Milton (1-5)
Kiersten Stork 1 0-0 2; Leah Walter 2 0-0 5; Taylor Snyder 4 1-1 10; Crystal Hamilton 2 2-4 6; Kyla Rovenolt 1 2-2 4; Brooklyn Wade 1 0-0 2; Myles Neidig 2 3-6n 7; Tori Brink 1 0-0 2; Larissa Shearer 3 0-0 6. Totals: 17 9-13 44.
3-point goals: Walter, Snyder.
Sullivan County 40
Mifflinburg 38
SELINSGROVE — Mifflinburg got nine apiece from Angela Reamer and Mara Shuck but it wasn’t enough to get past Sullivan County Friday in the Selinsgrove Tournament.
The Wildcats (4-3) will take on Selinsgrove/Bellefonte in tonight’s consolation matchup.
Mifflinburg 12 7 9 10 — 38
Sullivan County 6 13 7 14 — 40
Mifflinburg (4-3)
Angela Reamer 3 2-4 9; Mara Shuck 4 0-0 9; Mollie Bomgardner 2 2-4 6; Brooke Catherman 0 1-2 1; Ella Shuck 5 0-0 12; Olivia Erickson 0 1-2 1; Avery Metzger 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 6-12 38.
3-point goals: M. Shuck 1, Ella Shuck 2.
Sullivan County (6-2)
Cassidy Skaranski 0 0-0 0; Sophia Springman 2 4-9 8; Jessica King 5 3-4 13; Stella Harney 2 0-0 4; Kassidy Beinlich 3 1-2 9; Ellie Springman 0 0-0 0; Samantha Albright 2 1-2 6. Totals: 14 9-19 40.
3-point goals: Beinlich 2, Albright.
Boys basketball
Mifflinburg 51
Juniata 47
PENNS VALLEY — Jake Young poured in 21 and Dylan Doebler added 12 as Mifflinburg got by Juniata Friday at the Penns Valley Tournament.
Dante Colon added eight for the Wildcats, who improved to 1-4 and will be back in action tonight at Penns Valley.
Mifflinburg 13 13 12 13 — 51
Juniata 9 14 13 11 — 47
Juniata (4-2)
J. Conda 2 0-2 5; Yaneil Ortiz 0 0-0 0; Jamie Bailor 5 1-3 13; Jace White 6 1-2 13; Emannuel O’donell 4 2-2 10; Max Lauver 2 0-0 6; Jeff Zimmerman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 4-9 47.
3-point goals: Conda, Bailor 2, Lauver 2.
Mifflinburg (1-4)
Dylan Doebler 5 2-3 12; Seth Kline 1 0-0 2; Dante Colon 4 0-0 8; Rylee Stahl 0 0-0 0; Cannon Griffith 3 1-1 6; Jake Young 9 3-4 21. Totals: 22 6-10 51.
3-point goals: Griffith.
Lewisburg 57
Wellsboro 44
WELLSBORO — Peter Lantz scored a game-high 21 points and Nick Shedleski added 12 as the Dragons improved to 5-3 on the year.
The Dragons are back in action Monday at Mifflin County.
