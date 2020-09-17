SELINSGROVE — If you can point to any reason why Lewisburg’s boys soccer team has been so successful over the years is the fact that the Green Dragons oftentimes out-play their opponents with their high level of fitness.
Thursday’s key Heartland Athletic Conference Division I matchup with Selinsgrove was a prime example.
With the game tied at a goal apiece late in the second half and both teams starting to get gassed, the Green Dragons, however, still had plenty left in the tank as they scored three goals in the final 8:30 to come away with a 4-1 victory over the Seals at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field.
Senior Anthony Bhangdia scored twice and Jack Dieffenderfer had a goal and two assists to lead Lewisburg (2-0 overall and HAC-I) on the night.
“We knew coming in to the game that it was probably going to be our toughest game of the season, so we knew we needed to play on all cylinders,” said Bhangdia. “We came in with the mentality that we were going to work harder than (Selinsgrove), we’re fitter than them and we’re just an overall better team — and we showed it.”
Lewisburg (2-0 overall and HAC-I) opened the scoring thanks to Bhangdia, who received a perfect cross from Dieffenderfer and fired the ball home on a bang-bang play that gave the Green Dragons a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute.
“That’s something our front three has been working on a lot — me, James (Koconis) and Jack — and its constantly switching and making runs, and that is something we’ve been very successful with this season because we have our speed up front,” said Bhangdia.
Selinsgrove (1-1, 1-1) tied up the game with 11:22 left.
Matt Gilfert stole the ball on a miscue by Lewisburg’s back line, and then he dished it off off to a cutting Nick Ritter who put home the equalizer.
“I’m disappointed that we gave up the goal, but I’m not disappointed by the way we gave up the goal,” said Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell. “We haven’t worked on that particular component of our game yet. Some of the guys weren’t aware of some of those things, so its small mistakes and Selinsgrove is a good team that capitalized on the mistakes that we made.”
The Green Dragons had their share of chances to break the tie in the second half, including putting together a three-shot flurry with 15 minutes left that saw Selinsgrove and goalkeeper Cole Catherman manage to keep all three opportunities out of the net.
“We probably needed to finish one of those, but getting the chance (to score) is sometimes hard against this team,” said Kettlewell. “I was happy that we were able to kind of do that, but we were kind of able to keep at it and if we can keep at it, then eventually some of those shots will go in.”
It was just a matter of time before the Green Dragons found the back of the net again as Dieffenderfer took advantage of a Selinsgrove mistake to once again feed Bhangdia with a nice pass that resulted in a 2-0 lead with 8:28 left in the game.
“That’s what we play for,” said Bhangdia. “We strive to be the fittest team out there and stay even more. We like to fight until the end and I feel like we have the ability and the finish to do so — and we put it away.”
That goal opened the floodgates for Lewisburg as Ben Liscum scored on a penalty kick with 4:47 left before Dieffenderfer scored unassisted two minutes later to put the game away.
“Selinsgrove is a great team and they have a lot of great players. It took us kind of a while to break them down a little bit more,” said Kettlewell. “I thought in the second half our legs and our commitment to keep the ball kind of wore them out and it got us more and more opportunities.”
Lewisburg next hosts Danville at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Lewisburg 4, Selinsgrove 1at SelinsgroveFirst half
Lew-Anthony Bhangdia, assist Jack Dieffenderfer, 31:11. Sel-Nick Ritter, assist Matt Gilfert, 11:25.
Second half
Lew-Bhangdia, assist Dieffenderfer, 8:28. Lew-Ben Liscum, penalty kick, 4:47. Lew-Dieffenderfer, unassisted, 2:23.
Shots: Lewisburg, 17-7; Corners: Lewisburg, 4-3; Saves:
Lewisburg, Anthony Burns, 6; Selinsgrove, Cole Catherman and Dominic Parise, 13.
JV score: Selinsgrove, 3-2.
